NGX: Investors make N152bn in May’s first trading

The Nigerian equities market got off to a good start in the first trading session in May as investors gained ₦152 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Cadbury Nigeria, and The Initiates Plc (TIP), amongst others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose to ₦66.6 trillion from ₦66.4 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 106,042.57 points from 105,752.61 points recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 28 stocks advanced, 39 stocks declined, and 56 stocks remained unchanged in 18,554 deals.

NAHCO, Cadbury Nigeria and TIP led other gainers with 10% growth each in price to close at N82.50, N31.90 and N4.95 from the previous N75.00, N29.00 and 4.50 per share.

Daar Communications, Vitafoam Nigeria and Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.94% and 9.93% dip in share prices to close at N0.54, N47.55 and N6.35 from the previous N0.60, N52.80 and N7.05 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc led trading with 52 million shares in 1,111 deals, followed by Chams Plc, which traded 51 million shares in 302 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 35 million shares in 844 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded stocks valued at N2.0 billion in 1,166 deals, followed by MTN Nigeria, which traded equities worth N1.6 billion in 692 deals.

UBA traded shares valued at N1.2 billion in 844 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

