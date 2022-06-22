NGX: Investors make N153.8bn as Oando, FCMB top trading

Investors in the Nigerian capital market smiled home with N159.8billion following the rise in their investment by 0.55 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization rose from N27.54 trillion to N27.69 trillion on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 285.46 basis points to close at 51,377.21 compared to 51,091.75 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 229.3 million shares valued at N3.19 billion in 4,536 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed 166.96 million shares worth N2.73 billion which exchanged hands 4,398 deals on Tuesday.

Ellah Lakes led the gainers with N0.40kobo to move from N4 to N4.40kobo per share.

Prescon gained N16.20kobo to move from N166.80kobo to N183 per share.

First Bank’s share was up by N0.80kobo to end trading with N9.20kobo from N8.40kobo per share.

Livestock gained N0.12kobo to close at N1.44kobo from N1.32kobo per share.

Courtville’s share appreciated by 8.70 percent to rise from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

NNFM topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.05 to drop from N10.60kobo to N9.55kobo per share.

John Holt’s share dropped by 9.86 percent to end trading at N0.64kobo from N0.71kobo per share.

CWG lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.80kobo from N0.88kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 8.82 percent to drop from N0.68kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share dropped from N6.40kobo to N6 per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Oando led the day’s trading with 34.46 million shares valued at N184.97 million.

FCMB followed with 26.19 million shares valued at N91.68 million.

UBA traded 26.01 million shares worth N194.04 million.

Access Corporation sold 22.77 million shares worth N216.28 million, while GTCO traded 15.82 million valued at N332.39 million.

