NGX: Investors make N1bn as Champion, Veritaskap, Royalex stocks soar

Investors in the Nigerian equities market made N1 billion at the end of trading on Thursday.

This followed an increase in the share price of stocks like CHAMPION, VERITASKAP, and ROYALEX amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization rose to N56.479 trillion from N56.478 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) remained unchanged at 99,842.94 on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 35 stocks advanced, 16 stocks declined, while 72 stocks remained unchanged in 8,364 deals.

CHAMPION, VERITASKAP, and ROYALEX led other gainers with 9.88%, 9.88% and 9.84% growth in share price to close at N3.56, N0.89, and N0.67 from the previous N3.24, N0.81, and N0.61 per share.

On the flip side, TRANSCOHOT, REGALINS, and LASACO led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 8.51%, and 6.07% each to close at N90.00, N0.43, and N2.02 from the initial prices of N100.00, N0.47, and N2.15 per share.

On the volume index, FBNH led trading with 871.083 million shares valued at N19.1 billion in 332 deals followed by FIDELITY BANK which traded 162.079 million shares valued at N1.73 billion in 538 deals.

TRANSCORP traded 33.698 million shares valued at N399 million in 478 deals.

On the value index FBNH recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N19.1 billion in 332 deals followed by FIDELITY BANK which traded equities worth N1.731 billion in 539 deals.

STANBIC traded stocks worth N839 million in 56 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

