NGX: Investors make N3.2bn as GTCO, First Bank top trading

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from previous losses on Tuesday with the bourse ending the day’s trading with N26.67 trillion equity capitalization.

The figure represented a 0.01 percent or N3.22 billion growth in market capitalization compared to N26.66 trillion posted on Monday.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 5.1 basis points to close with 49,445.31, up from 49,440.21 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 147.58 million shares valued at N2.39 billion in 3,323 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 67.36 million shares worth N1.48 billion which exchanged hands in 3,386 deals on Monday.

RT Briscoe led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

First Bank of Nigeria gained N0.50kobo to move from N10 to N10.50kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share value was up by 4.35 percent to end trading with N0.48kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 4 percent to close at N0.26kobo, above its opening price of N0.25kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share traded upward by 3.70 percent to rise from N0.27kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N18.8bn as Nigeria’s capital market slumps by -0.07%

Total topped the losers’ table after shedding N23.40kobo to drop from N234.50kobo to N211.10kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share price dropped by N0.20kobo to end trading at N1.86kobo from N2.06 per share.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.20kobo to end trading with N2.26kobo from N2.46kobo per share.

Cutix lost N0.15kobo to drop from N2.15kobo to N2 per share.

NPF Microfinance share dropped from N1.66kobo to N1.55kobo per share after losing N0.11kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 35.81 million shares valued at N693.69 million.

CAP Hotel sold 21.56 million shares worth N73.54 million.

First Bank followed with 20.90 million shares valued at N208.91 million.

Zenith Bank traded 11.09 million shares worth N219.14 million, while Chams traded 7.87 million valued at N2.35 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now