NGX: Investors make N353m as Oando, Chellarms, Transcorp push up stock market

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N353 million at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like Transcorp Nigeria (TRANSCORP), Chellarams Plc and Oando Plc. amongst others on the trading floor.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 108,762.61 points from the 108,261.47 points recorded the previous day.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation increased by N353 million to N68.3 billion from N68.004 billion posted by the bourse on Monday.

The market breadth was positive as 40 stocks advanced, 24 stocks declined, and 53 stocks remained unchanged in 14,916 deals.

Transcorp Nigeria, Chellarams Plc

and Oando Plc led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.99% growth each in prices to close at N11.44, N49.50 and N46.25 from the previous N10.40, N45.00 and N42.05 per share.

Haldane McCall, Academy Press, and UPDC Plc led other price decliners with 9.85%, 7.33% and 6.25% dip in share price to close at N4.21, N4.30 and N3.00 from the previous N4.67, N4.64 and N3.20 per share.

On the volume index, Tantalizers Plc led trading with 57 million shares in 181 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc which traded 36 million shares in 888 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 31 million shares in 477 deals.

On the value index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded stocks worth

N2.1 billion in 477 deals, followed by Nigerian Breweries which traded equities worth N1 billion in 277 deals.

Zenith Bank Plc traded shares valued at N999 million in 759 deals.

