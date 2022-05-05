NGX: Investors make N382.5m amid rush for Guinness, Conoil shares

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run on Thursday following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.41 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization rose by N382.5 billion from N27.02 trillion posted on Wednesday to N27.40 trillion today.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 709.54 basis to close at 50, 835.95, up from 50,126.41 recorded the previous day.

Investors parted with N8.30 billion for 462.59 million shares in 6,801 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the N5.98 billion the investors splashed on 669.29 million shares in 7,251 deals on Wednesday.

Guinness led the gainers with N10 to rise from N100 to N110 kobo per share.

McNichols’ share was up by 10 percent to move from N0.70kobo to N0.77kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries gained N6.25kobo to move from N62.80kobo to N69.05 per share.

Fidson gained N0.89kobo to end trading with N9.85kobo from N8.96kobo per share.

Conoil gained N2.60kobo to close at N28.80kobo from N26.20kobo per share.

Transcohot led the decliners, losing N0.45kobo to drop from N4.95kobo to N4.50kobo per share.

Multiverse share dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s price was down by 7.69 percent to end trading with N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share depreciated from N0.26kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent during trading.

Oando lost N0.42kobo to drop from N5.67kobo to N5.25kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 138.51 million shares valued at N485.22 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 29.35 million shares valued at N705.03 million.

Transcorp traded 26.38 million shares worth N30.63 million.

UBA sold 20.68 million shares worth N166.37 million, while GTCO traded 20.30 million valued at N478.76 million.

