NGX: Investors pocket N1.35tr after new year break

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N1.35 trillion during the resumption of trading activities at the bourse on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 6.22 percent, rising from N21.82 trillion posted last Friday to N23.18 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was up by 1,212.96 basis points to rise from 41,813.27 to 43,026.23 on Tuesday.

Investors traded 216.65 million shares valued at N1.51 billion in 4,080 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than the 359.95 million shares worth N1.84 billion that exchanged hands in 3,607 deals last Friday.

Academy led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.05kobo to move from N0.5kobo to N0.55kobo per share at the end of trading.

Wema Bank gained N0.07 to end trading with N0.79kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price was up by N0.07 to move from N0.46kobo to N0.50kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price appreciated by N0.14kobo to move from N1.75kobo to N1.89kobo per share.

BUA Cement’s share price increased by N4.5kobo to end trading at N71.95kobo from N67.05 per share.

On the losers’ table, NNFM led the way with its share price declining from N8 to N7.20kobo per share after shedding N0.8kobo in its share price.

Vitafoam’s share depreciated from N22.5kobo to N20.25kobo per share after losing N2.25kobo from its share price during trading.

Ardova’s share price dropped by N1.3kobo to end trading at N11.70kobo from N13 per share.

Chams lost N0.02 in share price to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance completed the list after shedding N0.04 from its share price to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share.

Chams led the day’s trading with 29.86 million shares worth N6.08 million.

Wema Bank traded 17.11 million valued at N13.30 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 11.03 million shares valued at N278.21 million.

Transcorp sold 10.75 million shares worth N10.49 million while Sovereign Insurance traded 10.47 million valued at N2.86 million.

