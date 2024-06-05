NGX: Investors pocket N132bn as Eterna, Stanbic IBTC lead gainers

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N132 billion at the end of trading on Wednesday.

This followed an increase in the share price of ETERNA, REDSTAREX, and STANBIC IBTC, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.1 trillion from N56.03 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 99,284.38 from 99,051.02 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative 18 stocks advanced, 23 declined, while 76 others remained unchanged in 7,690 deals.

ETERNA, REDSTAREX, and STANBIC led other gainers with 9.80%, 9.76%, and 9.62% growth each in share price to close at N13.45, N3.71, and N57.00 from the previous N12.25, N3.38, and N52.00 per share.

On the flip side, OANDO, LINKASSURE, and SOVRENINS led other price decliners as they shed 9.86%, 9.41%, and 8.70% each to close at N12.80, N0.77, and N0.42 from the initial N14.20, N0.85, and N0.46 per share.

On the volume index, FIDELITY BANK traded 84.050 million shares valued at N833 million in 342 deals followed by OANDO which traded 52.519 million shares worth N710 million in 847 deals.

VERITASKAP traded 19.403 million shares valued at N124 million in 79 deals.

On the value index, FIDELITYBANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N883 million in 342 deals followed by OANDO which traded equities worth N710 million in 847 deals.

GUINNESS traded stocks worth N504 million in 68 deals.

