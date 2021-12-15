NGX: Investors pocket N20.78bn as First Bank, International Breweries trade high

The Nigerian capital market recovered from the previous day’s loss to post a 0.09 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This pushed up the equity capitalization to N22.10 trillion from the N22.08 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The development handed investors N20.78 billion gain.

The All-Share Index was up by 39.84 basis points to rise from 42,317.52 to 42,357.36 on Wednesday.

Investors traded 226.17 million shares valued at N2.63 billion in 3,476 deals on Wednesday.

This was lower than the 270.09 million shares worth N2.29 billion that exchanged hands in 3,753 deals the previous day.

Redstar Express led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.25kobo to end trading at N3.40kobo per share from N3.15kobo.

Meyer’s share price rose by 7.69 percent to move from N0.39kobo to N0.42kobo per share at the end of trading.

Japaul Gold’s share price increased by 5.41 percent to end trading with N0.39kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

UPDC gained 4.35 percent to move from N1.15kobo to N1.20kobo per share.

African Prudential’s share price was up by N0.25kobo to move from N6.10kobo to N6.35kobo per share.

Etranzact led the losers table with its share price declining from N2.09 to N1.89kobo per share after shedding N0.20kobo in its share price.

Royal Exchange’s share price declined from N0.63kobo to N0.60kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent from its share price during trading.

Cutiz share price dropped by N0.11kobo to end trading at N2.50kobo from N2.61kobo per share.

International Breweries lost N0.20kobo in share value to end trading at N4.70kobo from N4.90kobo per share.

Unity Bank completed the list after shedding 2.13 percent from its share price to drop from N0.47kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

International Breweries led the day’s trading with 51.79 million shares worth N253.34 million.

First Bank traded 32.53 million valued at N392.19 million.

GTCO followed with 17.99 million shares valued at N457.21 million.

Unilever sold over 10 million shares worth N132.08 million while Mutual Benefit traded 9.47 million valued at N2.31 million.

