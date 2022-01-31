NGX: Investors pocket N226.1bn, jostle for First Bank, Fidelity Bank stocks

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N226.11 billion on Monday following a 0.90 percent rise in the equity capitalisation.

The development pushed up the equity capitalisation to N25.12 trillion from N24.89 trillion posted last Friday.

The All-Share Index was up by 419.62 basis points to close at 46,624.67 compared to 46,205.05 recorded last week.

Investors traded 435.79 million shares valued at N3.44 billion in 6,482 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 313.44 million shares worth N5.03 billion that exchanged hands in 5,067 deals last week.

RT Briscoe topped the top five advancers with 10 percent appreciation in its share, which rose from N0.20 kobo to N0.22kobo per share at the close of trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share increased in value by 10 percent to end trading with N0.66kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

NCR’s share was up N0.30kobo to move from N3 to N3.30kobo per share.

Presco gained N8.75kobo to move from N87.80kobo to N96.55kobo per share.

NGX Group gained N2.10kobo in share price to end trading with N23.25kobo from N21.15kobo per share.

UPL led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo from its share to drop from N2.65kobo to N2.40kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share depreciated from N1.13kobo to N1.03 per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Linkage Assurance’s share dropped by 7.84 percent to end trading at N0.47 kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Prestige completed the list after shedding 6.52 percent from its market price to drop from N0.46 kobo to N0.43kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 38.03 million shares worth N106.21 million.

RT Briscoe traded 30.03 million valued at N6.07 million.

Transcorp followed with 27.44 million shares valued at N31.44 million.

First Bank sold 26.79 million shares worth N310.51 million, while Linkage Assurance traded 23.02 million valued at N11.01 million.

