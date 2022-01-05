NGX: Investors pocket N240bn in eight hours of trading

Nigerian capital market investors pocketed N240 billion at the close of business on Wednesday.

This followed the rise in the equity capitalization from N23.18 trillion to N23.42 trillion during the day’s trading.

The All-Share Index was up by 450.52 basis points to move from 43,026.23 to 43,476.75 on Wednesday.

Investors traded 1.24 billion shares worth N42.96 billion in 4,032 deals today.

This surpassed the 216.65 million shares valued at N1.51 billion that exchanged hands in 4,080 deals on Tuesday.

BUA Foods topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N4 to move from N40 to N44 per share at the end of trading.

Airtel Africa’s share price was up by N95.50kobo to end trading with N1050.50kobo from N955 per share.

Oando gained N0.43kobo to move from N4.42kobo to N4.85kobo per share.

AIICO share price increased by 8.33 percent to move from N0.72kobo to N0.78kobo per share.

Ardova share price was up N0.90kobo to end trading at N12.60kobo from N11.70kobo per share.

Unity Bank led the losers’ chart with its share price declining from N0.52kobo to N0.47kobo per share after shedding 9.62 percent in its share price.

Royal Exchange’s share depreciated from N0.85kobo to N0.77kobo per share after losing 9.41 percent from its share price during trading.

Regal Insurance share price dropped by 8.16 percent in value to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.49kobo per share.

UBN lost N0.40kobo in share price to end trading at N5.40kobo from N5.80kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit completed the list after shedding 6.25 percent from its share price to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

BUA Foods led the day’s trading with 1 billion shares worth N40.53 million.

Wema Bank traded 25.01 million valued at N19.01 million.

Transcorp followed with 24.95 million shares valued at N24.62 million.

NGX Group sold 14.53 million shares worth N285.74 million while UBA traded 13.94 million valued at N112.24 million.

