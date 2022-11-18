NGX: Investors pocket N262.2bn amid gains in Nigerian Breweries, Union Bank, others

The Nigerian capital market recorded a positive return on investments with the equity capitalization closing at N24.23 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

The figure was N262.26 billion or 1.9 percent higher than the N23.97 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 481.51 basis points to close at 44,492.73, up from 44,011.22 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 146.67 million shares valued at N1.23 billion in 3,028 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 97.69 million shares worth N847.88 million which exchanged hands in 2,980 deals on Thursday.

Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ list with a N3.75kobo rise in share price, moving from N37.50kobo to N41.25kobo per share.

Union Bank gained N0.55kobo to move from N5.95kobo to N6.50kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company’s share value was up by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Mansard gained N0.12kobo to close at N1.77kobo, above its opening price of N1.65kobo per share.

United Capital’s shares traded upward by N0.75kobo to rise from N11.30kobo to N12.05 per share.

Fidson topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.84kobo to drop from N8.99kobo to N8.15kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price dropped by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.33kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Regal Insurance lost 8 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 7.69 percent to drop from N0.26kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing 3.57 percent during trading.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 24.36 million shares valued at N26.94 million.

FBN Holding traded 21.76 million shares worth N237.35 million.

Courtville sold 16.97 million shares worth N7.80 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 12.60 million shares valued at N51.06 million, while Linkage Assurance traded 8 million shares valued at N3.30 million.

