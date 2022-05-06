NGX: Investors pocket N53.4bn amidst gains in Caverton, Cadbury

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N53.4 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation by 0.19 percent on Friday.

After eight hours of trading, the shareholders’ investment in the capital market rose from N27.40 trillion reported on Thursday to N27.40 trillion today.

The All- Share Index increased by 99.08 basis points to settle at 50,935.03, up from 50,835.95 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 466.28 million shares worth N5.30 billion in 7,442 deals on Friday.

This was in contrast to the 462.59 million shares valued at N8.30 billion traded by investors in 6,801 deals on Thursday.

Caverton led the gainers with N0.12kobo to rise from N1.20kobo to N1.32kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share was up by N0.30kobo to move from N3.04 to N3.34kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.21kobo to move from N2.14kobo to N2.35kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.60kobo to end trading with N6.75kobo from N6.15kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price appreciated by N1.21kobo to close at N13.55kobo against the N12.35kobo per share reported on Thursday.

LivingTrust lost N0.12kobo to drop from N1.24kobo to N1.12kobo per share.

CWG’s share dropped by 6.25 percent to end trading at N0.90kobo from N0.96kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC dropped N2.25kobo to end trading with N34.20kobo from N36.45kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel depreciated from N1.35kobo to N1.28kobo per share after losing 5.19 percent in share price during trading.

Veritas Kapital lost 4.55 percent of its market price to drop from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

LivingTrust led the day’s trading with 88.57 million shares valued at N99.19 million.

Transcorp followed with 40.51 million shares valued at N48.30 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 30.39 million shares worth N111.97 million.

Courtville sold 29.61 million shares worth N14.82 million, while Zenith Bank traded 24.04 million valued at N588.65 million.

