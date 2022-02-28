NGX: Investors record N2.7bn marginal gain as FCMB leads trading

Investors at the Nigerian capital market recorded a marginal gain of N2.7 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalisation by 0.13 percent from N25.50 trillion recorded last Friday to N25.54 trillion after eight hours of trading on Monday.

The All-Share Index was up by 66.11 basis points to close at 47,394.53 compared to 47,328.42 posted last week.

Investors parted with N2.77 billion in exchange for 300.76 million shares in 5,383 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the N2.75 billion investors splashed on 253.30 million shares in 4,266 deals last week.

Linkage Assurance topped the gainers’ table following a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.50kobo to N0.55kobo per share

Royal Exchange gained N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.37kobo from N1.25kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share was up by 7.69 percent to move from N0.39kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share price appreciated by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Niger Insurance gained 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.30kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Academy led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.19kobo to drop from N1.96kobo to N1.77kobo per share.

RT Briscoe share depreciated from N0.94kobo to N0.85kobo per share after losing 9.57 percent during trading.

Jaiz Bank’s share dropped by 5.19 percent to end trading at N0.73kobo from N0.77kobo per share.

Vitafoam lost N1.15kobo to end trading with N22.30kobo from N23.45kobo per share.

Africa Prudential completed the list after shedding N0.35kobo from its market price to drop from N7.35kobo to N7 per share.

FCMB led day’s trading with 104.41 million shares valued at N323.59 million.

Transcorp followed with 17.01 million shares valued at N20.78 million.

Zenith Bank traded 15.49 million shares worth N419.42 million.

RT Briscoe sold 12.64 million shares worth N11.59 million, while Ecobank traded 11.88 million valued at N146.23 million.

