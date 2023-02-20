NGX: Investors resume trading with N228.7bn gain in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by one percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This indicated a N228.7 billion rise in the market capitalization from N29.31 trillion posted last Friday to N29.53 trillion today.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 419.89 basis points to close at 53,804.46, up from 54,224.35 achieved by the bourse four days ago.

Investors traded 154.62 million shares valued at N5.50 billion in 3,095 deals on Monday.

However, this fell short of the 172.90 million shares worth N3.76 billion which exchanged hands in 3,077 deals last week.

CWG led the gainers’ list with a 9.88 percent rise in share price moving from N0.81kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Conoil gained N3.50kobo to move from N35.25kobo to N38.75kobo per share.

John Holt’s share value was up by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.46kobo from N1.33kobo per share.

LivingTrust gained N0.22kobo to close at N2.52kobo, above its opening price of N2.30kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s shares traded upward by N0.19kobo to rise from N1.99kobo to N2.18kobo per share.

Capital Hotel topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.26kobo to drop from N2.76kobo to N2.50kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price dropped by N1.50kobo to end trading at N19.40kobo from N20.90kobo per share.

Chams lost N6.90kobo to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

NAHCO’s share dropped from N8.40kobo to N8.10kobo per share after losing N0.30kobo during trading.

Ecobank lost N0.35kobo to drop from N12.35kobo to N12 per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 36.68 million shares valued at N923.66 million.

Zenith Bank traded 30.27 million shares worth N758.11 million.

AIICO sold 8.26 million shares worth N4.95 million.

Mansard followed with 7.80 million shares valued at N15.60 million, while LivingTrust traded 6.27 million shares valued at N13.53 million.

