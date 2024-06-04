NGX: Investors shed N38bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N38 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the dip in the share price of TANTALIZER, INTENEGINS, and UPDC, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N56.03 trillion from N56.07 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) crashed to 99,051.02 from 99,118.86 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 17 stocks advanced, 22 declined, while 82 stocks remained unchanged in 8,122 deals.

NB, PRESCO, and OANDO led other gainers with 10%, 9.9%, and 9.65% growth to close at N28.60, N293.90, and N14.20 from the previous N26.00, N267.20, and N12.95 per share.

On the flip side, TANTALIZER, INTENEGINS, and UPDC led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 9.71%, and 9.70% each to close at N0.45, N1.58, and N1.21 from the initial N0.50, N1.75 and N1.34% per share.

On the volume index, VERITASKAP traded 59.174 million shares valued at N402 million in 72 deals followed by FIDELITY BANK which traded 48.121 million shares worth N468 million in 336 deals.

OANDO traded 27.959 million shares valued at N397 million in 201 deals.

On the value index, AIRTEL AFRICA recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.42 billion in 55 deals followed by GUINNESS which traded equities worth N642 million in 57 deals.

SEPLAT traded stocks worth N558 million in 132 deals.

