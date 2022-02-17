NGX: Investors trade 357.7m shares worth N6.48bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 357.7 million shares worth N6.48 billion in 4, 251 deals on Thursday.

The equity capitalisation also stood at N25.38 trillion after eight hours of trading on the floor of the stock market.

RT Briscoe led the gainers’ chart after netting 10 percent to rise from N0.50kobo per share to N0.55kobo

NNFM gained N0.90kobo to end trading with N9.90kobo from N9 per share.

Honeywell Flour share was up by N0.33kobo to move from N3.33kobo to N3.66kobo per share.

SCOA’s share appreciated by N0.19kobo to move from N1.95kobo to N2.14kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.14kobo to ended trading with N1.63kobo from N1.49kobo per share.

CWG led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.12kobo to drop from N1.23kobo to N1.11kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share depreciated from N2.25kobo to N2.05kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Lasaco’s share dropped by7.08 percent to end trading at N1.05 from N1.13kobo per share.

Seplat lost N50 to end trading with N800 from N850 per share.

Courtville completed the list after shedding 5.56 percent from its market price to drop from N0.54kobo to N0.51kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 130.14 million shares worth N3.41 billion.

United Capital traded 30.27 million valued at N333.40 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 26.49 million shares valued at N79.17 million.

Access Bank sold 16.34 million shares worth N169.10 million, while FCMB traded 14.31 million valued at N42.98 million.

