NGX: Investors trade 965m shares worth N12.45bn in five days as Julius Berger, MRS lead losers

Investors at the Nigerian stock market traded 965.061 million shares worth N12.455 billion in 14,802 deals this week.

This was in contrast to the 1.317 billion shares valued at N15.330 billion that exchanged hands in 18,292 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sectors

The Financial Services Industry, the Conglomerates Industry, and Consumer Goods Industry were the top three performing sectors for the week.

Investors traded 574.223 million shares valued at N4.861 billion in 7,794 deals on the Financial Services Industry floor this week.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 246.783 million shares worth N 2.065 billion in 382 deals.

Consumer Goods Industry recorded a turnover of 30.307 million shares worth N1.669 billion in 2,157 deals.

Top three equities

UAC Nigeria, First Bank Nigeria Holdings Plc, and Sovereign Insurance were the top three equities for the week, contributing 39.23 percent and 26.22 percent to the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Cumulatively, UAC Nigeria, FBN Holdings, Sovereign Insurance traded 378,555 million shares worth N3.266 billion in 14,802 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Mutual Benefit’s share price rose by 23.08 percent to jump from N0.26kobo per share to N0.32kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance stock value appreciated by N0.12kobo to rise from N0.58kobo to N0.70kobo per share at the end of the week.

Union Bank closed the week with N5.55kobo per share, rising by N0.95kobo to move above its opening price of N4.60kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price was up by 11.59 percent to move from N0.69kobo to N0.77kobo per share at the close of the week.

May & Baker gained N0.41kobo to move from N4.10kobo to N4.51kobo per share at the end of the week.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Julius Berger topped the losers list following the loss of N2.45kobo, which caused its share price to drop from N24.80kobo to N22.35kobo at the end of trading.

MRS Oil’s share price dropped from N13.70kobo to N12.35kobo following a loss of N1.35kobo at the close of trading for the week.

Cornerstone Insurance’s share price was down by 9.80 percent to end the week with N0.46kobo per share, against the week’s opening price of N0.51kobo per share.

C&I Leasing share value also fell by N0.40kobo to drop from its opening price of N4.60kobo to N4.20kobo per share.

Learn Africa lost 7.14 percent from its share price to end the week with N1.17kobo, below the opening price of N1.26kobo per share.

