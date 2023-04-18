NGX: Investors trade N3.09bn Transcorp shares as market cap hits N27.85tr

The Nigerian capital market rebounded with 0.02 percent growth in its investments at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The N6.03 billion growth raised the bourse’s market capitalization from N27.84 trillion to N27.85 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 23.34 basis points to close at 51,138.92, up from 51,120.94 achieved by the capital market on Monday.

Investors traded 1.81 billion shares worth N5.02 billion in 4,669 deals on Tuesday.

This was a significant increase in the volume of traded shares when compared to the 226.59 billion shares valued at N1.56 billion which exchanged hands in 4,373 deals the previous day.

Transcorp led the gainers’ list with N0.18kobo rise in share price moving from N1.85kobo to N2.03 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share value was up by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance gained 7.50 percent to move from N1.20kobo to N1.29kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.60kobo to close at N11.60kobo, above its opening price of N11 per share.

Africa Prudential’s share price rose by N0.25kobo to close at N5.45kobo, up from N5.20kobo posted the previous day.

Vitafoam topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.60kobo to drop from N18.50kobo to N16.90kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price dropped by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.44kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Chams lost 8 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price dropped from N0.29kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing 6.90 percent during trading.

Courtville lost 6.67 percent to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 1.60 billion shares valued at N3.09 billion.

Living Trust followed with 69.97 million shares worth N205.05 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 15.97 million shares worth N82.33 million.

Sterling Bank traded 13.53 million shares valued at N19.88 million, while UBA sold 13.09 million shares valued at N102.07 million.

