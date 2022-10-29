NGX: Investors trade stocks worth N14.2bn as Honeywell, Unilever top losers’ chart

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 598.817 million shares worth N14.234 billion in 15,859 deals this week.

This however fell short of the 938.020 million shares valued at N16.701 billion traded by investors in 15,700 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry was the best-performing sector this week with shareholders trading 398.264 million shares valued at N2.219 billion in 8,247 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 37.514 million shares worth N49.503 million in 393 deals while investors in the ICT Industry sold 30.708 million shares worth N8.383 billion in 1,218 deals.

Top three equities

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc are the top three equities by volume, accounting for 30.28% and 1.75% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

This means investors in the three companies traded 181.347 million shares worth N248.920 million in 854 deals this week.

Top five gainers of the week

RT Briscoe’s share price rose by 17.86 percent to move from N0.28 kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

BUA Cement’s share price rose from N62 to N70 per share after gaining N8 at the close of trading this week.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by 11.11 percent, moving from N0.27kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share rose by 10.71 percent to close at N0.31kobo as against the previous N0.28kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share appreciated by 9.37 percent and moved from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

NEM Insurance topped the losers’ list after shedding N0.67kobo to drop from N4.42 kobo to N3.75kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share value dropped from N2.40 kobo to N2.13kobo per share after losing N0.27kobo at the close of trading.

Unilever lost N1.25kobo to drop from N12 to N10.75kobo per share.

Dangote Cement’s share was down by N24.50kobo to end the week with N220.50kobo per share as against the previous N245 per share.

Pharma Deko lost N0.20kobo to drop from N2.05 to N1.85kobo per share.

