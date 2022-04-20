NGX: Japaul, Eterna among top gainers as shareholders make N319.60bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian stock market smiled home with an impressive N319.6 billion following the rise in equity capitalisation by 1.24 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

After eight hours of trading on the day, the equity capitalization rose from N25.63 trillion to N25.95 trillion, indicating a complete turnaround in the stock market’s fortune after a difficult few days.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 592.85 basis points to close at 48,138.71, up from 47,545.86 posted on Tuesday.

Investors traded 349.56 million shares valued at N3.69 billion in 4,587 deals on Wednesday.

This, however, fell short of the 365.45 million shares worth N7.10 billion which exchanged hands in 5,790 deals the previous day.

Japaul Gold led the gainers’ list after appreciating by 10 percent to close at N0.33kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Eterna’s share was up by N0.50kobo to move from N5 to N5.50kobo per share.

Guinness gained N7.45kobo to move from N74.80kobo to N82.25kobo per share.

Meyer share price was up by N0.17obo to end trading with N1.93kobo from N1.76kobo per share.

WAPIC completed the list after gaining 9.52 percent to close at N0.46kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Union Dicon topped the losers’ list following a loss of N0.95kobo to drop from N9.90kobo to N8.95kobo per share.

CWG share dropped by 9.28 percent to end trading at N0.88kobo from N0.97kobo per share.

John Holt’s share depreciated from N0.78kobo to N0.71kobo per share after losing 8.97 percent during trading.

Regal Insurance lost 8.57 percent to end trading with N0.32kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance completed the list after losing 8.33 percent to drop from N0.36kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 73.04 million shares valued at N14.60 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 23.65 million shares valued at N571.50 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 20.72 million shares worth N79.96 million.

UBA sold 20.06 million shares worth N160.50 million, while Mutual Benefit traded 16.37 million valued at N3.94 million.

