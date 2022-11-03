NGX: Losses in Unilever, Caverton push down market cap by -0.10%

The Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.10 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

The development pushed down the equity capitalization by N25.2 billion from N24.11 trillion to N24.09 trillion at the end of the day’s business.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 46.32 basis points to close at 44,236.7, down from 44,283.02 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 215.15 million shares valued at N1.90 billion in 3,389 deals on Thursday.

However, this surpassed the 155.40 million shares worth N1.52 billion traded by shareholders in 3,796 deals the previous day.

UPDC REIT led the gainers’ list with a N0.25kobo rise in share price, moving from N2.75kobo to N3 per share.

TransExpress gained 8.82 percent to move from N0.68kobo to N0.74kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share value was up by N0.25kobo to end trading with N3.45kobo from N3.20kobo per share.



Japaul Gold gained 7.69 percent to close at N0.28kobo, above its opening price of N0.26kobo per share.

Cutix’s shares traded upward by N0.10kobo to rise from N2.05 to N2.15kobo per share.

Prestige topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.80 percent to drop from N0.51kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance’s share price dropped by 8.57 percent to end trading at N0.32kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

Caverton lost 9.38 percent to end trading with N0.87kobo from N0.96kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.90kobo to drop from N10.85kobo to N9.95kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share dropped from N4.62kobo to N4.4.24kobo per share after losing N0.38kobo during trading.

Access Corp led the day’s trading with 112.33 million shares valued at N892.56 million.

Transcorp traded 16.06 million shares worth 16.71 million

Sterling Bank sold 12.25 million shares worth N16.64 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 9.29 million shares valued at N38.10 million, while Zenith Bank traded 7.19 million shares valued at N142.82 million.

