NGX: Market cap crashes below 1% amidst sell-off in International Breweries, Transcorp

Sell-off in International Breweries, Transcorp, and others pulled down the equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market by –0.05 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This means that the market capitalization dipped by N17.18 billion from N29.92 trillion to N29.90 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, The All-Share Index dropped by 31.55 basis points to close at 54, 892.53, down from 54,924.08 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 137 billion shares worth N3.87 billion in 2,912 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 117.85 million shares valued at N1.39 billion traded by shareholders in 2,575 deals the previous day.

NPF Microfinance led the gainers’ list with a N0.12kobo rise in share price moving from N1.73kobo to N1.85kobo per share.

Geregu’s share value was up by N19 to end trading at N323 from N304 per share.

Lasaco gained 5 percent to move from N1 to N1.05 per share.

Chams gained 4.17 percent to close at N0.25kobo, above its opening price of N0.24kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s shares traded upward by 3.57 percent to rise from N0.28kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

AIICO topped the losers’ table after shedding 5 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price dropped by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share dropped from N4.45kobo to N4.35kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Transcorp lost 2.19 percent dropping from N1.37kobo to N1.34kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 21.47 million shares valued at N111.69 million.

GTCO followed with 14.88 million shares worth N371.55 million.

Neimeth traded 14.03 million shares worth N20.76 million.

UBA sold 12.82 million shares valued at N102.82 million, while Transcorp traded 8.91 million shares valued at N11.66 million.

