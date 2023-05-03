NGX: Market cap down by N40.6bn as Transcorp Plc, Access Holdings top trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N28.42 trillion on Wednesday.

The loss was the capital market’s second in the last 24 hours.

The figure was N40.69 billion or 0.14 percent lower than the N28.46 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 74.75 basis points to close at 52,207.77, down from 52,282.52 reported by the capital market the previous day.

Investors traded 670.08 million shares worth N5.02 billion in 6,254 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 476.38 million shares valued at N4.51 billion traded by shareholders in 5,204 deals on Tuesday.

Ardova led the gainers’ list with N1.55kobo rise in share price to move from N16.75kobo to N18.30kobo per share.

Academy’s share value was up by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.59kobo from N1.46kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.20kobo to move from N2.25kobo to N2.45kobo per share.

RT Briscoe gained 8.33 percent to close at N0.26kobo, above its opening price of N0.24kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share price was up by 8.16 percent to move from N0.49 kobo to N0.53 kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.24kobo to drop from N2.53kobo to N2.29kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance share price dropped by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.13kobo from N1.24kobo per share.

UBN lost N0.60kobo to end trading with N7.10kobo from N7.70kobo per share.

FCMB’s share price dropped from N4.26kobo to N3.95kobo per share after losing N0.31kobo during trading.

Nigerian Breweries lost N2.15kobo to drop from N35 to N32.85kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 276.52 billion shares valued at N631.30 million.

Access Corporation (Holdings) followed with 174.39 million shares worth N1.80 billion.

Fidelity Bank sold 31.41 million shares worth N175.21 million.

Chams traded 17.95 million shares valued at N5.92 million, while GTCO sold 15.88 million shares valued at N365.20 million.

