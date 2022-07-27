NGX: Market cap drops by N136.8bn despite gains in FCMB, Nigerian Breweries

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dropped by -0.50 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization was down by N136.8 billion from N27.20 trillion from N27.06 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index dropped by 253.82 basis points to close at 50, 188.55 as against the 50,442.37 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 829.51 million shares worth N4.10 billion in 4,977 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 156.16 million shares valued at N2.93 billion traded by investors in 4,618 deals the previous day.

FCMB led the gainers with N0.10kobo to rise from N3 to N3.10kobo per share.

NASCON gained N0.10kobo to move from N11 to N11.10kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share value was up by N0.20kobo to end trading with N47.70kobo from N47.50kobo per share.

Juli joined the gainers list despite trading flat at N0.79kobo.

Ekocorp’s share also traded flat at N5.79kobo, but still made the gainers’ list.

Prestige topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.40kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank share price dropped by 10 percent to end trading at N0.72kobo from N0.80kobo per share.

Custodian lost N0.70kobo to end trading with N6.30kobo from N7 per share.

Meyer lost N0.25kobo to drop from N2.52kobo to N2.27kobo per share.

Cutix share dropped from N2.25kobo to N2.03 per share after losing N0.22kobo during trading.

Intenegins led the day’s trading with 637.10 million shares valued at N1.01 billion.

Transcorp sold 23.27 million shares worth N23.20 million.

GTCO followed with 15.70 million shares valued at N313.15 million

UBA traded 13.20 million shares worth N92.25 million, while FBN Holdings traded 12.67 million valued at N138.11 million.

