NGX: Market cap hits N26.76tr as demands for Honeywell, others’ shares rise

The value of assets in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.64 percent on Friday as demands for shares of companies listed in the bourse increased after a growth projection by industry experts.

The renewed interest in companies’ shares in the capital market pushed up the market capitalisation from N26.32 trillion posted on Thursday to N26.76 trillion today.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 801.18 basis points to close at 49,638.94, up from 48,837.76 recorded the previous day.

Trading peaked on Friday with investors parting with N30.23 billion for 6.40 billion shares in 6,378 deals.

This surpassed the N5.53 billion the investors splashed on 759.64 million shares in 5,032 deals on Thursday.

NEM led the day’s gainers with a 10 percent uptick in share value to rise from N4 to N4.40kobo per share.

Academy’s share was up by N0.13kobo to move from N1.34kobo to N1.47kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N0.90kobo to move from N9.35kobo to N10.25kobo per share.

Champion’s share price rose by N0.22kobo to end trading with N2.52kobo from N2.30kobo per share.

Julius Berger completed the list, gaining N2.60kobo to close at N30.40kobo from N27.80kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance led the losers’ chat following a loss of N0.22kobo to drop from N2.20kobo to N1.98kobo per share.

TransExpress’ share dropped by 8.99 percent to end trading at N0.81kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

Eterna lost N0.48kobo to end trading with N6.02 from N6.50kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share depreciated from N0.62kobo to N0.59kobo per share after losing 4.84 percent during trading.

Dangote Sugar lost N0.75kobo to drop from N16.95kobo to N16.20kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour led the day’s trading with 6.09 billion shares valued at N25.60 billion.

Transcorp followed with 36.07 million shares valued at N42.20 million.

AIICO traded 27.13 million shares worth N20.89 million.

FCMB sold 22.09 million shares worth N84.61 million, while First Bank traded 16.49 million valued at N196.95 million.

