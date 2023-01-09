NGX: Market cap rises by N256.3bn despite losses in Wema Bank, others

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.9 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N256.3 billion growth in equity capitalization from N27.89 trillion to N28.15 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All Share Index rose by 470.74 basis points to close at 51,693.08, up from 51,222.34 achieved by the bourse last Friday.

On Monday, investors traded 229.21 million shares worth N2.90 billion in 3,900 deals.

This surpassed the 195.73 million shares valued at N7.44 billion traded by shareholders in 3,650 deals on Friday.

Thomas Wyatt led the gainers’ list with a 9.28 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.97kobo to N1.06 per share.

Associated Bus Transport gained 8 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share value was up by 5.88 percent to end trading at N1.08 from N1.02 per share.

Airtel Africa’s shares traded upward by N80 to rise from N1550 to N1630 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 5 percent to close at N0.63kobo, above its opening price of N0.60kobo per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.60kobo to drop from N6.95kobo to N6.35kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share price dropped by N0.32kobo to end trading at N3.58kobo from N3.90kobo per share.

AIICO lost 6.25 percent to end trading with N0.60kobo from N0.64kobo per share.

Caverton lost 4.95 percent to drop from N1.01 to N0.96kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC’s share price dropped from N33.45kobo to N32 per share after losing N1.45kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 85.17 million shares valued at N119.25 million.

UBA traded 21.62 million shares worth N173.30 million.

FBN Holdings sold 20.09 million shares worth N222.85 million.

Access Corp followed with 10.32 million shares valued at N95.52 million, while Zenith Bank traded 8.29 million shares valued at N202.48 million.

