NGX: Market cap slumps to N26.9tr amid losses in Caverton, Stanbic IBTC

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N32.83 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.12 percent on Thursday.

The equity capitalization dropped from N27 trillion posted on Wednesday to N26.97 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index was down by 60.87 basis points to close at 50,014.6 as against 50,075.47 recorded the previous day.

Investors splashed N1.60 billion on 133.59 million shares in 4,292 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of N2.08 billion the shareholders coughed out for 279.22 million in 3,576 deals on Wednesday.

NAHCO led the gainers with N0.53kobo to rise from N5.30kobo to N5.83kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.30kobo to move from N3.05 to N3.35kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.16kobo from N1.06 per share.

Multiverse gained N0.19kobo to close at N2.25kobo as against the previous N2.06 kobo per share.

Courtville share price rose by 8.51 percent to move from N0.47 kobo to N0.51kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport topped the losers’ chart after shedding 6.67 percent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share price dropped by 5.56 percent to end trading at N0.85kobo from N0.90kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC lost N0.95kobo to end trading with N28.05 from N29 per share.

Caverton’s share dropped from N1.05 to N1.02 per share after losing 2.86 percent during trading.

UBA lost N0.20kobo to drop from N7.20kobo to N7 per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 20.45 million shares valued at N143.64 million.

Chams sold 8.97 million shares worth N2.77 million.

Access Corporation followed with 8.16 million shares valued at N72.68 million

Japaul Gold traded 7.34 million shares worth N2.85 million, while Jaiz Bank traded 7.10 million valued at N6.24 million.

