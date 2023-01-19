NGX: Market cap up by 0.02% as Zenith Bank, GTCO top trading

The Nigerian capital market recorded sluggish growth on Thursday with the value of investments rising to N28.66 trillion at the close of trading.

This represented a 0.02 percent or N5.94 billion rise in market capitalization over the N28.65 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index increase by 10.91 basis points to close at 52,626.42, up from 52,615.51 recorded the previous day.

Also, investors parted with N1.81 billion for 129.03 million shares in 3,183 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the N4.47 billion shareholders splashed on 217.94 million shares in 3,377 deals on Wednesday.

International Energy Insurance led the gainers’ list with a 9.76 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

CWG gained 9.47 percent to move from N0.95kobo to N1.04 per share.

Caverton’s share value was up by 9.38 percent to end trading at N0.96kobo from N1.05 per share.

John Holt’s shares traded upward by 9.09 percent to rise from N0.88kobo to N0.96kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 8.33 percent to close at N0.52kobo, above its opening price of N0.48kobo per share.

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.35kobo to drop from N3.50kobo to N3.15kobo per share.

Read also:NGX: UPDC REIT, MRS lead gainers as investors make N183.7bn

Chams’ share price dropped by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

UPDC REIT lost N0.20kobo to drop from N3.30kobo to N3.10kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share dropped from N0.90kobo to N0.85kobo per share after losing 5.56 percent during trading.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 18.55 million shares valued at N455.73 million.

GTCO traded 18.52 million shares worth N451.13 million.

UBA sold 9.73 million shares worth N78.61 million.

Royal Exchange followed with 9.39 million shares valued at N7.79 million, while Access Corp traded 7.67 million shares valued at N69.49 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now