NGX: Market cap up by 0.60% as investors make N180.2bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.60 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented N180.2 billion growth in the value of investments at the capital market from N29.58 trillion to N29.76 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 330.85 basis points to close at 54,646.38, up from 54,315.53 achieved by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 142.03 million shares valued at N1.84 billion in 2,651 deals on Thursday.

However, this fell short of the 129.91 million shares worth N3.92 billion traded by shareholders in 2,678 deals the previous day.

McNichols led the gainers’ list with a 9.09 percent rise in share price moving from N0.55kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

MRS gained N2.50kobo to move from N25.30kobo to N27.80kobo per share.

BUA Foods’s share value was up by N6.60kobo to end trading at N81 from N74.40kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 8.33 percent to close at N0.65kobo, above its opening price of N0.60kobo per share.

Transcohot’s shares traded upward by N0.45kobo to rise from N6.05 to N6.50kobo per share.

TIP topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.09 percent to drop from N0.44kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.45kobo from N1.55kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 6.15 percent to end trading with N0.61kobo from N0.65kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share dropped from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent during trading.

AIICO lost 1.67 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.59kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 32.42 million shares valued at N272.12 million.

Courtville traded 15.97 million shares worth N7.63 million.

Zenith Bank sold 11.52 million shares worth N292.13 million.

GTCO followed with 8.61 million shares valued at N217.94 million, while Chams traded 6.72 million shares valued at N1.74 million.

