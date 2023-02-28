NGX: Market cap up by 0.86% as shareholders pocket N260.3bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N260.30 billion following the 0.86 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Consequently, the market capitalization rose from N30.14 trillion to N30.40 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 477.84 basis points to close at 55,806.26, up from 55,328.42 achieved by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 237.17 million shares valued at N2.50 billion in 2,820 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 149.78 million shares worth N1.54 billion traded by shareholders in 3,186 deals the previous day.

MRS led the gainers’ list with a N3.35kobo rise in share price moving from N33.50kobo to N36.85kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC gained N3.75kobo to move from N37.95kobo to N41.70kobo per share.

C&I Leasing’s share value was up by N0.35kobo to end trading at N3.98kobo from N3.63kobo per share.

Oando gained N0.40kobo to close at N4.80kobo, above its opening price of N4.40kobo per share.

McNichols shares traded upward by 9.09 percent to rise from N0.66kobo to N0.72kobo per share.

Multiverse topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.44kobo to drop from N4.40kobo to N3.96kobo per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.90kobo from N0.99kobo per share.

Flour Mill lost N2.95kobo to end trading with N32 from N34.95kobo per share.

Chams share dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.26kobo per share after losing 7.14 percent during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 3.57 percent to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 39.97 million shares valued at N201.97 million.

Zenith Bank traded 34.24 million shares worth N907.53 million.

Oando sold 22.56 million shares worth N109.09 million.

Transcorp followed with 17.82 million shares valued at N23.26 million, while GTCO traded 10.36 million shares valued at N274.65 million.

