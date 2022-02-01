NGX: Market cap up by 1.04% as investors gain N262.1bn in eight hours

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N262.17 billion in just eight hours on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalisation by 1.04 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

The development pushed up the equity capitalisation from N25.12 trillion to N25.38 trillion on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 486.54 basis points to close at 47,111.21 compared to 46,624.67 posted on Monday.

Investors traded 341.51 million shares valued at N3.69 billion in 6,417 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than 435.79 million shares worth N3.44 billion that exchanged hands in 6,482 deals the previous day.

Seplat topped the best five advancers after gaining N79 to rise from N790 to N869 per share.

Conoil gained N2.15kobo to end trading with N24.10kobo from N21.95kobo per share.

Academy’s share price was up 9.57 percent to move from N0.94kobo to N1.03 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price rose by 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Presco gained N8.45kobo to close at N105 from N96.55kobo per share.

Caverton led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.17kobo in share price to drop from N1.79kobo to N1.62kobo per share.

Eterna’s share price depreciated from N6 to N5.45kobo per share after losing N0.55kobo during trading.

NCR’s share price dropped by N0.30kobo to end trading at N3 from N3.30kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost 7.50 percent to end trading with N0.37kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

Ecobank completed the list after shedding N0.90kobo from its market price to drop from N12.50kobo to N11.60kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 32.10 million shares worth N37.46 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 25.15 million valued at N71.50 million.

Access Bank followed with 23.46 million shares valued at N238.27 million.

GTCO sold 21.11 million shares worth N587.32 million while NGX Group traded 20.51 million valued at N502.53 million.

