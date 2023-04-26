NGX: Market cap up by N225.97bn, Academy leads gainers

The equity capitalization in the Nigeria capital market was up by N225.97 billion on Wednesday.

The figure pushed up the value of investments in the capital market from N28.14 trillion to N28.36 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index increased by 415 basis points to close at 52,096.01, up from 51,681.01 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 6.47 billion shares worth N19.42 billion in 4,996 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 2.09 billion shares valued at N8.84 billion traded by shareholders in 6,404 deals the previous day.

Academy led the gainers’ list with N0.13kobo rise in share price moving from N1.30kobo to N1.43kobo per share.

Livestock’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.10kobo from N1 per share.

Total gained N19.70kobo to move from N197.80kobo to N217.50kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N1 to close at N11.20kobo, above its opening price of N10.20kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price rose by N0.25 kobo to end the day with N2.80 kobo from N2.55 kobo posted on Tuesday.

Wapic topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.37kobo to drop from N5.63kobo to N5.26kobo per share.

Fidson dropped N0.50kobo to end trading at N8.50kobo from N9 per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 4.35 percent to end trading with N0.44kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Mansard’s share dropped from N2.44kobo to N2.36kobo per share after shedding 3.28 percent in share price during trading.

Jaiz Bank lost 3.26 percent dropping from N0.92kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 6.12 billion shares valued at N15.56 billion.

Aluminium Extrusion followed with 112.53 million shares worth N731.49 million.

Access Corporation sold 60.51 million shares worth N632.25 million.

UBA traded 27.60 million shares valued at N217.95 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 22.32 million shares valued at N123.64 million.

