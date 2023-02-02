NGX: Market cap up by N271.4bn as MRS, Seplat record high demand for shares

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This represented a N271.4 billion rise in the market capitalization from N29.13 trillion to N29.41 trillion after five hours of trading on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 498.44 basis points to close at 53,998.12 as against the 53,499.68 reported by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 2.86 billion shares valued at N8.06 billion in 3,940 deals on Thursday.

This was a significant rise when compared to the 200.36 million shares worth N5.52 billion traded by shareholders in 3,716 deals on Wednesday.

MRS led the gainers’ list with a N1.60kobo rise in share price moving from N16 to N17.60kobo per share.

NNFM gained N0.80kobo to move from N8.10kobo to N8.90kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance’s share value was up by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.90kobo from N0.82kobo per share.

Seplat’s shares traded upward by N115 to rise from N1210 to N1325 per share.

Cornerstone gained 9.09 percent to close at N0.60kobo, above its opening price of N0.55kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 8.11 percent to drop from N0.37kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors make N40bn as Nigerian capital market’s value rises by 0.14%

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance lost 6.25 percent to end trading with N0.45kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price dropped from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent during trading.

PZ lost N0.50kobo to drop from N10.75kobo to N10.25kobo per share.

Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 2.71 billion shares valued at N543.20 million.

AIICO traded 13.99 million shares worth N9.16 million.

GTCO sold 13.93 million shares worth 349.86 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 10.24 million shares valued at N17.02 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 9.88 million shares valued at N57.48 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now