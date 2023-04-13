NGX: May & Baker, Ikeja Hotel among top losers as market cap drops to N28.2tr

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.01 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

This means the value of investments in the capital market crashed by N4.81 billion from N28.30 trillion to N28.29 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 8.83 basis points to close at 51,944.58, down from 51,953.41 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 302.91 billion shares worth N2.02 billion in 3,743 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 255.16 million shares valued at N1.78 billion traded by shareholders in 3,890 deals the previous day.

Transcorp led the gainers’ list with N0.14kobo rise in share price moving from N1.40kobo to N1.54kobo per share.

Wapic’s share value was up by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.35kobo to move from N4.58kobo to N4.93kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 6.25 percent to close at N0.34kobo, above its opening price of N0.32kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price rose by 5.26 percent to move from N0.38 kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

May & Baker topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.45kobo to drop from N4.50kobo to N4.05 per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price dropped by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.08 from N1.19kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.31kobo from N2.50kobo per share.

Academy’s share price dropped from N1.35kobo to N1.26kobo per share after losing 6.67 percent during trading.

NPF Microfinance lost N0.12kobo to drop from N1.90kobo to N1.78kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 107.21 million shares valued at N162.83 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 39.30 million shares worth N206 million.

UBA sold 22.60 million shares worth N190.35 million.

Zenith Bank traded 20.61 million shares valued at N521.28 million, while FCMB sold 12.61 million shares valued at N47.82 million.

