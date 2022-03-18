NGX: MRS among top losers as investors drop N38.02bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N38.02 billion following the slump in equity capitalization by 0.14 percent on Friday.

As a result of the dip, shareholders total investment in the equities market fell from N25.52 trillion posted on Thursday to N25.48 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was down by 70.55 basis points to close at 47,282.67 from 47,353.22 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 599.50 million shares valued at N3.83 billion in 4,113 deals on Friday.

This surpassed 239.73 million shares worth N3.89 billion that exchanged hands in 3,848 deals on Thursday.

PZ led the gainers’ chart with N0.75kobo to close at N8.60kobo from N7.85kobo per share.

CWG gained 8.08 percent to rise from N0.99kobo per share to N1.07.

Royal Exchange share was up by 7.14 percent to move from N1.12kobo to N1.20kobo per share.

Niger Insurance share appreciated by 5 percent to move from N0.20kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

AIICO gained 4.35 percent to end trading with N0.72kobo from N0.69kobo per share.

MRS topped the losers chart, shedding N1.35kobo to drop from N13.55kobo to N12.20kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share dropped N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.37kobo from N1.52kobo per share.

WAPIC’s share depreciated from N0.53kobo to N0.48kobo per share after losing 9.43 percent during trading.

Mutual Benefit lost 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.25kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Access Bank completed the list after shedding N0.60kobo from its market price to drop from N10.40kobo to N9.80kobo per share.

ETranzact led the trading equities with 331.12 million shares valued at N880.81 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 47.79 million shares valued at N143.06 million.

First Bank traded 36.75 million shares worth N435.51 million.

Access Bank sold 29.51 million shares worth N289.42 million, while UBA traded 28.17 million valued at N241.85 million.

