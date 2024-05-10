NGX: Nigeria’s equities market ends trading week with N8.3bn loss

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N8.3 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed a dip in the value of Mansard, PZ, Eterna, and ABC Transport, amongst others, on today’s trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N55.56 trillion from N55.57 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 98,233.76 from 98,255.72 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 25 stocks advanced, 24 declined, while 73 others remained unchanged in 8, 497 deals.

Honeywell Flour, Guinea Insurance, and International Energy Insurance led other gainers with a 9.97%, 9.68%, and 9.4% growth in share price to close at N3.31, N0.34, and N1.48 from their previous N3.01, N0.31, and N1.35 per share respectively.

Mansard, PZ, and Eterna led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 9.90%, and 9.90% to close at N5.13, N27.75, and N13.65 from the initial N5.70, N30.80, and N15.15% per share.

On the volume index, UBA traded 90,119 million shares valued at N2.4 billion in 947 deals followed by Access Corp which traded 39.585 million shares worth N1.21 billion in 800 deals.

Zenith Bank traded 35.097 million shares valued at N691 million in 686 deals.

On the value index, UBA recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.4 billion in 947 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded equities worth N1.21 billion in 686 deals.

Access Bank traded stocks worth N691 million in 800 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

