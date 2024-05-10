Business
NGX: Nigeria’s equities market ends trading week with N8.3bn loss
Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N8.3 billion at the close of trading on Friday.
This followed a dip in the value of Mansard, PZ, Eterna, and ABC Transport, amongst others, on today’s trading floor.
After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to N55.56 trillion from N55.57 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 98,233.76 from 98,255.72 recorded the previous day.
The market breadth was positive as 25 stocks advanced, 24 declined, while 73 others remained unchanged in 8, 497 deals.
Honeywell Flour, Guinea Insurance, and International Energy Insurance led other gainers with a 9.97%, 9.68%, and 9.4% growth in share price to close at N3.31, N0.34, and N1.48 from their previous N3.01, N0.31, and N1.35 per share respectively.
Mansard, PZ, and Eterna led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 9.90%, and 9.90% to close at N5.13, N27.75, and N13.65 from the initial N5.70, N30.80, and N15.15% per share.
On the volume index, UBA traded 90,119 million shares valued at N2.4 billion in 947 deals followed by Access Corp which traded 39.585 million shares worth N1.21 billion in 800 deals.
Zenith Bank traded 35.097 million shares valued at N691 million in 686 deals.
On the value index, UBA recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N2.4 billion in 947 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded equities worth N1.21 billion in 686 deals.
Access Bank traded stocks worth N691 million in 800 deals.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...