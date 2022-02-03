NGX: Oando, SCOA among top gainers as investors pocket N215.08bn

Shareholders at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N215.08 billion on Thursday after the bourse rebounded from previous day’s losses.

This followed the rise in equity capitalisation by 0.8 percent at the close of the day’s trading.

The development pushed up the equity capitalisation from N25.28 trillion to N25.50 trillion on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 399.14 basis points to close at 47,329.8 compared to 46,930.66 posted on Wednesday.

Investors traded 346.70 shares valued at N3.83 billion in 4,952 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 434.94 million shares worth N6.26 billion traded by investors in 5,878 deals the previous day.

Oando led the gainers’ chart after recording N0.47kobo rise in its share value to move from N4.70 kobo N5.17kobo per share.

Academy’s share price increased by N0.11kobo to move from N1.13 kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

SCOA’s share was up N0.10kobo to move from N1.04 to N1.14kobo per share.

Lasaco gained 8 percent to rise from N1 to N1.08 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share value rose by 7.69 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

On the opposite side of the divide, Pharmdeko lost N0.22kobo in share price to drop from N2.20kobo to N1.98kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share price dropped from N2.30kobo to N2.10kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Ikeja Hotels share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.33kobo from N1.43kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost 3.77 percent to end trading with N0.51kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit completed the list after shedding 3.70 percent from its market price to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 55.93 million shares worth N160.26 million.

First Bank traded 27.95 million valued at N318.01 million.

GTCO followed with 21.29 million shares valued at N584.95 million.

Transcorp sold 20.44 million shares worth N23.11 million, while Oando traded 18.36 million valued at N92.48 million.

