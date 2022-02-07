NGX: Okomu, NEM among top losers as investors drop N40bn in eight hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N40 billion following the dip in equity capitalisation by 0.16 percent after eight hours of trading on Monday.

The equity capitalisation crashed from N25.47 trillion to N25.43 trillion as the bears dragged the stock market down.

A bear is an investor who is pessimistic about the markets and expects prices to decline in the near- to medium term.

The All-Share Index was down by 76.53 basis points to close at 47,203.39 compared to 47,279.92 posted last Friday.

Investors traded 285.47 million shares worth N5.12 billion in 5,342 deals on Monday.

Today’s trading surpassed the 225.68 million shares valued N2.38 billion that exchanged hands in 4,093 deals last week.

Sunu Assurance led the gainers table after its share appreciated by 10 percent to rise from N0.30kobo per share to N0.33kobo.

SCOA’s share increased in value by 7.14 percent to end trading with N1.37kobo from N1.25kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share was up 7.14 percent to move from N0.28kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Prestige’s share value rose by 7.14 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Japaul Gold gained 5.41 percent to end trading with N0.39kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Okomu Oil led the losers’ chart after dropping N14.20kobo from its share price which to close at N127.80kobo against N142 per share recorded last week.

NEM’s share depreciated from N3.33kobo to N3.01 per share after losing N0.32kobo during trading.

Guinea Insurance dropped 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Pharmdeko lost N0.17kobo to end trading with N1.81kobo from N1.98kobo per share.

Oando completed the list after shedding N0.41kobo from its market price to drop from N5.16kobo to N4.75kobo per share.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 44.92 million shares worth N1.23 billion.

Transcorp traded 23.59 million valued at N27.49 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 23.21 million shares valued at N66.40 million.

Nigerian Breweries sold 18.17 million shares worth N872.53 million, while First Bank traded 13.46 million valued at N149.38 million.

