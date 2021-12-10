NGX: Over N103.18 billion gained despite decline in Unity Bank, Jaiz Bank shares

Friday’s trading ended with the Nigerian bourse rising by 0.47 percent, to add N103.18 billion to shareholders’ total investment in the capital market.

This lifts the market capitalisation to N21.85 trillion, from N21.75 trillion, after a quick rebound from Thursday’s fall.

The increase in value follows the 197.75 basis points gained by the All-Share Index at the end of trading on Friday, which took the ASI to 41,882.97 from 41,685.22.

Volume of trades recorded in the day was 444.93 million shares valued at N3.42 billion, and traded in 3,594 deals.

This was in contrast to the 473.46 million shares, worth N5.17 billion, exchanged in 4,564 deals on Thursday.

Meyer led the gainers’ chart as its share price was up 10 percent to end trading at N0.33kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price rose 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share at the end of trading.

UPDC REIT share price gained N0.35kobo to end trading with N4.40kobo from N4.05 per share.

Guinness gained N2.50kobo to move from N36.50kobo to N39 per share.

Champion share price appreciated by N0.16kobo to move from N2.55kobo to N2.71kobo per share.

Unity Bank topped the losers’ table after its share price declined from N0.46kobo to N0.43kobo per share after shedding 6.52 percent in its share price.

Jaiz Bank share price declined from N0.67kobo to N0.63kobo per share after losing 5.97 percent from its share price during trading.

Custodian share price dropped by N0.40kobo to end trading at N7.10kobo from N7.50kobo per share.

Courtville lost 5.13 percent in share price to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Chams completed the list after shedding 4.76 percent from its share price to drop from N0.21kobo to N0.20kobo per share.

C&I Leasing led the trading with 146.41 million shares worth N673.49 million.

Access Bank traded 55.84 million valued at N510.96 million.

First Bank followed with 35.34 million shares valued at N415.07 million.

FCMB sold 35.29 million shares worth N105.53 million while Unity Bank traded 29.95 million valued at N12.78 million.

