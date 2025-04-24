NGX: Persistent strong showings push investors’ profit past N1tr mark in 3 days

The equities market closed positively once again on Thursday, extending its bullish run for the third straight session.

This is even as investors gained N508bn, pushing the equities market’s profit margin past the N1 trillion mark in 3 days.

The equities market gained N321bn upon resumption from the Easter holidays on Tuesday while recording another N342bn profit on Wednesday.

This follows a surge in the share prices of stocks like Nestle Nigeria (NESTLE), Eterna Plc (ETERNA) and Lafarge Wapco (WAPCO) amongst others, on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalisation increased to ₦66.667 trillion from ₦66.159 trillion which the bourse recorded on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after the market resumed from the easter holidays.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 106,074.26 points from 105,305.25

points which were recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 43 stocks advanced, 14 stocks declined, and 63 stocks remained unchanged in 12,142 deals.

NESTLE, ETERNA, and WAPCO led other gainers with 10% growth each in prices to close at N1,100, N79.20 and N36.30 from the previous N1,000, N72.00 and N33.00 per share.

John Holt Plc (JOHNHOLT), Haldane McCall (HMCALL) and Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) led other price decliners with 10%, 9.96% and 9.83% decline each in share prices to close at N6.30, N4.70 and N7.80 from the previous N7.00, N5.22 and N8.65 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) led trading with 48 million shares in 840 deals, followed by Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) which traded 40 million shares in 445 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 17 million shares in 540 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) emerged as the top traded stock, gathering N1.4 billion in 438 deals, followed by Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) which traded equities worth N1.1 billion in 840 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded shares valued at N1 billion in 540 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

