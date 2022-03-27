NGX round-up: Capital market’s investment drops as shareholders splash N16.6bn on 1.1bn shares in 5 days

Investment in the Nigerian capital dropped this week as shareholders traded 1.176 billion shares valued at N16.60 billion in 21,076 deals in just five days.

This fell short of 2.449 billion shares worth N20.653 billion which exchanged hands in 20,764 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the best performer, trading 954.472 million shares worth N10.217billion in 12,700 deals.

Investors at the Consumer Goods Industry traded 63.728 million shares worth N3.439 billion in 2,720 deals while their counterparts in the Conglomerates Industry splashed N258.5million on 53.313 million shares in 711 deals.

Top three equities

The top three equities for this week were Fidelity Bank Plc, United Bank For Africa (UBA) Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc. The three entities contributed 38.85% and 26.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fidelity Bank, UBA and GTCO investors traded 456.971 million shares worth N4.4billion in 4,982 deals this week.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

CAP Plc gained N1.80kobo to close the week with N19.80kobo from the previous N18 per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share price was up by N0.30kobo to move from N3 to N3.30kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share price rose by N0.19kobo to move from N1.98kobo to N2.17kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share appreciated by by 9.52 percent during the week to close at N0.23kobo compared to N0.21kobo per share posted last week.

FTN Cocoa share gained 9.37 percent to move from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

RT Briscoe topped the losers’ list after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N0.80kobo to N0.66kobo at the end of the week.

UPDC lost N0.12kobo to close the week with N0.88 from N1 per share.

GTCO’s share price was down by N3.05 to drop from N26.20kobo to N23.15kobo per share.

UBA lost N1 to end the week with N7.65kobo against the N8.65kobo per share recorded last week.

Berger Paints’ share price fell by N0.80kobo to drop from N8.30kobo to N7.50kobo per share.

