NGX round-up: Investors splash N19.4bn on 1.6bn shares in 5 days

Investors at the Nigerian capital market parted with N19.481 billion in exchange for 1.668 billion shares in 25,979 deals last week.

This, however, fell short of the N30.7 billion investors spent on 1.713 billion shares in 24,767 deals the previous week.



Top NGX performing sector

According to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Financial Services Industry was the top trading sector, contributing 67.13% and 55.89% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 1.064 billion shares valued at N12.201 billion in 11,708 deals during the week.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 242.945 million shares valued at N395.22 million in 1,418 deals.

NGL’s market report placed the Consumer Goods Industry in the third spot with 80.368 million shares worth N1.958 billion in 3,876 deals.

Top three equities

The top three trading equities for this week are Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), United Capital Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc, contributing 29.48% and 27.78% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Transcorp, United Capital, and Zenith Bank accounted for 491.673 million shares worth N5.411 billion in 4,277 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

RT Briscoe gained N0.34kobo to end the week with N0.94kobo from the previous N0.60kobo per share.

Niger Insurance share price was up by 46.6 percent to rise from N0.20 kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

E-Tranzact gained N0.29kobo to move from N2 to N2.66kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share rose by N0.29kobo during the week to move from N0.96 kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share price appreciated by N1.24kobo to end the week at N5.45 kobo from N4.21kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Ellah Lakes topped the losers’ list after dropping N0.42kobo, to close the week at N3.83kobo from N4.25kobo.

Juli’s share value was down by 9.76 percent to drop from N0.82kobo to N0.74kobo per share.

Flour Mills Nigeria lost N3.10kobo to slip from N35.10kobo to N32 per share.

Veritas Kapital share price dropped by 8.3 percent to end the week with N0.22kobo from N0.24kobo per share posted the previous week.

Similarly, Multiverse share price was down by 8 percent to drop from N0.25kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

