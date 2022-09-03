NGX round-up: Investors trade N12.9bn stocks as Unilever leads losers

Investors traded 1.195 billion shares worth N12.924 billion in 19,305 deals as investment grew this week.

This week’s total investment surpassed the 914.443 million shares valued at N15.163 billion traded by investors in 18,021 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the best performing stock by measure of volume after shareholders traded 1.017 billion shares valued at N5.685 billion in 10,107 deals.

The ICT Industry followed with 37.063 million shares worth N4.575 billion traded by investors in 1,996 deals.

Investors in the Consumer Goods Industry sold 35.184 million shares valued at N1.209 billion in 2,471 deals in five days.

Top three equities

Sterling Bank Plc., Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc were the top three equities by measure of volume after shareholders traded 540.056 million shares worth N1.499 billion in 2,179 deals at the capital market.

The three banks’ traded stocks accounted for 45.18% and 11.60% of the total equity turnover in volume and value in the capital market this week.

Top five gainers of the week

Vitafoam gained N3.30kobo to close at N23.60kobo per share, up from N20.30kobo per share posted last week.

ETranzact’s share price rose by N0.37 kobo to move from N2.28kobo per share to N2.65kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.34kobo to move from N3.06 to N3.40 per share.

Guinness’ share price rose by N7.90kobo during the week to hit N87.90kobo per share against the N80 per share for last week.

Nigerian Exchange Group’s share appreciated by N1.95kobo to move from N20.05 per share to N22 per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Unilever topped the losers’ list following the loss of N1.30kobo to close at N12.20kobo per share, down from N13.50kobo per share posted last week.

MCNichols’ share value was down by 9.46 percent to slip from N0.74 kobo to N0.67kobo per share this week.

CWG’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end the week with N0.90kobo per share compared to N0.99kobo per share recorded last week.

John Holt’s share price was down by 8.99 percent to drop from N0.89kobo per share to N0.81kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped from N0.35kobo to N0.32kobo per share following the crash in its value by 8.57 percent.

