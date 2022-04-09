NGX round-up: Shareholders’ investment drops by N2.7bn in 5 days as bears take control of capital market

The Nigerian stock exchange capital inflow dropped to N10.812 billion this week with investors trading 1.137 billion shares in 23,471 deals.

Market report published by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the investment fell short of the N13.546 billion investors splashed on 1.289 billion shares in 22,118 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

At the ending of trading this week, the Financial Sector was the most active industry as investors traded 798.246 million shares worth N6.732 billion in 12,904 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 155.154 million shares valued at N228.7 million in 917 deals.

Also, shareholders at the Consumer Goods Industry traded 45.341 million shares worth N1.013 billion in 2,819 deals during the week.

Top three equities

The top three equities for this week are Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc, and Zenith Bank by measure of volume.

The three companies accounted for 40.01% and 23.60% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively after jointly trading 454.800 million shares worth N2.551 billion in 4,587 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Meyer gained N0.41kobo to end the week with N1.13kobo against the N0.72kobo per share reported last week.

Regency Assurance share price was up by 19.35% to move from N0.31kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

Conoil gained N3.75kobo to move from N22.25kobo to N26 per share.

NAHCO’s share rose by N0.71kobo to end the week with N5 against the N4.29kobo per share posted last week.

Wema Bank gained N0.40kobo to rise from N2.70kobo to N3.10kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

NPF Microfinance topped the losers’ list following a loss of N0.40kobo to end the week with N2.09kobo compared to the previous week’s N2.49kobo.

UAC Nigeria share value was down by N1.60kobo to drop from N11.70kobo to N10.10kobo per share at the end of the week.

Royal Exchange lost N0.14kobo to end the week with N0.95kobo compared to N1.09 per share achieved last week.

CWG share was down by N0.10kobo to end the week with N0.98kobo from N1.08 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance share value dropped by 9.09 percent to close at N0.60kobo to compared to N0.66kobo per share for last week.

