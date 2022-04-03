NGX round-up: Shareholders trade 1.2bn shares worth N13.5bn in 5 days

Investors parted with N13.5 billion in exchange for 1.289 billion shares in 22,118 deals last week.

This, however, fell short of the 1.176 billion shares valued at N16.6 billion which exchanged hands in 21,076 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry was the most active during the week with investors trading 851.598 million shares valued at N7.516 billion in 11,930 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 174.588 million shares worth N569.028 million exchanging hands in 1,095 deals.

Investors in the ICT Industry traded 77.571 million shares worth N2.249 billion in 1,458 deals during the period.

Top three equities

Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc, and Access Holdings Plc are the top three equities for this week, accounting for 33.10% and 13.12% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 426.566 million shares worth N1.777 billion in 3,307 deals across the three companies.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Meyer gained N0.17kobo to end the week with N0.72kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Cornerstone closed the week with N0.66kobo per share, rising by 13.79 percent to move N0.58kobo per share.

PZ Cussons’ share price was up by N1.25kobo to move from N9.30kobo to N10.55kobo per share.

Axe Mansard’s share rose by N0.25kobo to close the week with N2.40kobo compared to N2.15kobo recorded last week.

Beta Glass gained N5.25kobo to move from N52.95kobo to N58.20kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Berger topped the losers’ list after shedding N1.35kobo to drop from N7.50 kobo to N6.15kobo per share.

Zenith Bank share value dropped from N26.90kobo to N22.40kobo after losing N4.50kobo during the week.

Regency Assurance share price was down by 16.22 percent to close the week with N0.31kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Redstar Express lost N0.45kobo to end the week with N2.70kobo compared to the previous week’s N3.15kobo per.

UPDC share value also fell by N0.12kobo to drop from N0.88kobo to N0.76kobo per share.

