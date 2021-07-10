NGX ROUNDUP: Airtel, Eterna among biggest losers of the week

The week ended with the stock market recording 1.348 billion shares as total turnover in 21,581 deals, which is worth N12.140 billion.

This is below the 1.021 billion shares valued at N14.145 billion, which were traded in 17,565 deals on the floor last week.

Industry performance

In terms of volume, the Financial Services Industry, ICT, and the Conglomerates were the top three most active sectors this week.

The Financial Services led with 892.212 million shares exchanged in 11,592 deals, worth N7.065 billion. The ICT Industry came next with 110.067 million shares worth N776.402 million in 744 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry reported 788 deals which recorded 100.008 million shares worth N216.504 million.

Top equities for the week

Nigerian banks were gained the highest investment this week at the Nigerian stock market as Fidelity Bank, FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank were the top three equities.

By measure of volume, the three banks accounted for 310.779 million shares exchanged in 3,289 deals, worth N3.166 billion.

Fidelity Bank, FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank contributed 23.06 percent and 26.08 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

UPDC share price rose by N0.35kobo to jump from N0.86kobo per share to N1.21kobo per share.

Cutix stock value was up by N0.63kobo as the share price ended the week with N3.63kobo against the N3 it opened with.

John Holt closed the week with N0.73kobo per share after gaining N0.12kobo to move above its opening of N0.61kobo per share.

Sovereign Trust was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by 15.38 percent to move from its opening of N0.26kobo to end the week with N0.30kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark gained 11.11 percent during the week as its share price rose to N0.70kobo per share against the N0.63kobo that it started this week with.

Top five losers of the week

Redstar Express topped the losers list following a loss of N0.56kobo, which reduced its stock value to N3.11kobo at the end of trading, from N3.65kobo.

Eterna share price dropped to N6.39kobo by end of trade this week, having lost N1.11kobo from its opening share price of N7.50kobo.

Linkage Assurance share price was down by N0.11kobo percent to end the week with N0.74kobo per share, against the N0.85kobo per share it started the week with.

Prestige Assurance share value also fell during the week, losing 10 percent from its opening stock price of N0.50kobo, to end trading with N0.45kobo per share.

Airtel Africa lost N66.70kobo from its share price to end the week with N601 per share, below the N667.70kobo per share it started trading with.

