NGX ROUNDUP: Banks dominate, as Ardova, Oando end week as losers

The stock market surpassed last week’s investments of 1.930 billion shares valued at N20.656 billion, which was exchanged in 24,687 deals.

In a market report for this week, NGX stated that 2.092 billion shares traded in 24,238 deals, and valued at N29.744 billion, were exchanged by investors on the floor of the Nigerian bourse.

Top three NGX active sectors

The Financial Services Industry led the chart ahead of the Consumer Goods and the Oil & Gas Industry, by accounting for 78.06 percent and 36.06 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Measured by volume, the NGX reported that the Financial Services Industry recorded 1.633 billion shares in 13,269 deals, valued at N10.727 billion.

The Consumer Goods Industry came next with 92.009 million shares worth N4.521 billion in 4,168 deals, while the Oil & Gas Industry saw investors trade 91.340 million shares worth N10.527 billion in 1,471 deals.

Top three NGX equities of the week

Nigerian commercial banks occupied the top three equities as Wema Bank Plc, Axamansard Insurance Plc and Zenith Bank Plc took separate spot on the chart based on their volume of recorded trades.

The three companies accounted for 43.19 percent and 18.71 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively after they recorded 903.561 million shares worth N5.564 billion in 4,017 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Morison Industry share price rose by N0.11kobo to jump from N0.55kobo per share to N0.66kobo per share.

SAHCO stock value was up by N0.29kobo as the share price ended the week with N3.33kobo per share against the N3.04 it opened with.

Unity Bank closed the week with N0.73kobo per share, rising by 8.96 percent to move above its opening of N0.67kobo per share.

Beta Glass was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N4 to move from its opening of N50 to end the week with N54 per share.

Lasaco Assurance appreciated by 5.69 percent during the week as its share price rose to N1.30kobo per share against the N1.23kobo that it started this week with.

READ ALso: CAPITAL MARKET REPORTING: SEC approves new guidelines

Top five NGX losers of the week

Champion Brew topped the losers list following a loss of N0.84kobo, which reduced its stock value to N1.68kobo at the end of trading, from N2.52kobo.

Japaul Gold share price dropped to N0.49kobo by end of trade this week, having depreciated by 28.99 percent from its opening share price of N0.69kobo.

Ardova share price was down by 25.21 percent to end the week with N13.50kobo per share, against the N18.05 per share it started the week with.

Oando share value also fell during the week, losing N0.80kobo from its opening stock price of N3.45kobo, to end trading with N2.65kobo per share.

Nascon lost N3.05 from its share price to end the week with N13 per share, below the N16.05 per share it started trading with.

Join the conversation

Opinions