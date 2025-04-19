NGX ROUNDUP: Bearish sentiments wipe off N208bn from equities market in four days

Bearish sentiments persisted in the equities market, wiping off N208 billion from the market capitalisation on the Nigerian Xchange Group (NGX) in the just concluded trading week.

Ripples Nigeria reports that investors recorded a loss of N440 billion the previous week.

In the just-ended trading week, the equities market opened for four days, gaining in two and losing in two of the trading sessions while incurring a loss of N208 billion in the process.

The market capitalisation decreased to N65,499 trillion from N65,707 trillion in the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.32% to close the week at 104,233.81 from 104,563.34 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, April 14, 2025, on a bearish note as investors lost N21.19 billion at the end of the trading session.

The market closed with a profit on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, as investors gained N19.11 billion.

The equities market closed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, with a loss as investors lost N444.99 billion.

The losing trend was reversed on Thursday, April 17, 2025, as investors gained N240.00 billion at the end of the trading session.

READ ALSO: VFD, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Union Dicon Livestock Feeds emerge as top stocks to watch this week

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.525 billion shares worth N43.00 billion in 51,156 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.094 billion shares valued at N52.967 billion that exchanged hands last week in 64,612 deals.

The Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.122 billion shares valued at N24.015 billion traded in 28,818 deals; thus contributing 73.56% and 55.84% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The ICT industry followed with 101.252 million shares worth N 4.819 billion in 2,541 deals.

In third place was the services Industry, with a turnover of 99.776 million shares worth N1.230 billion in 3,063 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Access Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Universal Insurance Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 448.105 million shares worth N6.730 billion in 6,481 deals, contributing 29.39% and 15.65% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-one (31) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-seven (27) equities in the previous week. Forty-four (44) equities depreciated in price, lower than fifty-six (56) in the previous week, while seventy-two (72) equities remained unchanged, higher than sixty-four (64) recorded in the previous week.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 46.17% followed by Nigerian Brew Plc which increased its share price by 13.13% in the process.

Associated Bus Company Plc also increased its share price by 12.70%.

On the flip side, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage, shedding 13.24% followed by Zenith Bank Plc, which shed 11.91% of its share prices.

Daar Communications Plc also knocked off 11.11% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now