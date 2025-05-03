NGX ROUNDUP: Equities market continues recovery as investors gain N183bn

The Nigerian equities market continued its recovery from a three-week long losing streak in April by recording another profit-making trading week.

This is even as investors recorded a ₦183 billion over the week.

Ripples Nigeria reports that investors recorded a gain of N966 billion the previous week.

In the just-ended trading week, the equities market opened for four days, gaining in two and losing in two of the trading sessions while raking in a profit of N183 billion in the process.

The market capitalisation increased to N66, 648 trillion from the N66.465 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.27% to close the week at 106,042.57 points from 105,752.61 points recorded the previous week.

The Nigerian equities market began the week on Monday, April 28, 2025, on a bullish note as investors gained N228.49bn at the end of the trading session.

The trend was reversed on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as investors lost N116.28bn at the end of the trading session.

The market closed with another loss on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as investors lost N81.29bn.

The equities market closed on Thursday; May 1, 2025 as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2025 International Labour’s Day.

The market reopened on Friday, May 2, 2025, with a profit as investors gained N151.92bn at the end of the trading session.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.200 billion shares worth N75.409 billion in 70,329 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.854 billion shares valued at N56.025 billion that exchanged hands last week in 51,386 deals.

As usual, the Financial Services (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.432 billion shares valued at N30.908 billion traded in 33,095 deals; thus contributing 65.09% and 40.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT industry followed with 230.248 million shares worth N27.453 billion in 4,811 deals.

In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 166.345 million shares worth N4.708 billion in 8,284 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 704.639 million shares worth N16.757 billion in 10,466 deals, contributing 32.03% and 22.22% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Fifty-two (52) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than sixty-four (64) equities in the previous week. Thirty-seven (37) equities depreciated in price, higher than twenty-seven (27) in the previous week, while fifty-nine (59) equities remained unchanged, higher than fifty-seven (57) recorded in the previous week.

Associated Bus Company Plc recorded the biggest share price increase in percentage gaining 44.87% followed by Legend Internet Plc which increased its share price by 32.40% in the process.

Fidson Healthcare Plc also increased its share price by 22.85%.

On the flip side, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc recorded the biggest decline in share prices by percentage shedding 18.75% followed by Multiverse Mining And Exploration Plc, which shed 18.59% of its share prices.

Livestock Feeds Plc also knocked off 10,63% of its share prices.

By: Babajide Okeowo

